Lila Rae (Vollmer) DeNillo
Lila Rae DeNillo (nee Vollmer), 94, of Elyria passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born May 23, 1926 in Turtle Creek, PA. Lila worked for A & P, Bendix, and the Midview School System as a Librarian. She was a member of the WBA bowling hall of fame, Polish Club in Elyria, and Women’s Auxiliary- NOSCRA, and received the LCAAA Service Award. Lila enjoyed playing the piano, and singing in the choir at the 1st United Presbyterian Church of Elyria, she was also very active in selling tickets for Midview football, basketball and volleyball games. Survivors include her son Guy (Tina) of Grafton; grandchildren George DeNillo, Mitchell Wooley, Matthew Wooley and Timothy Wooley. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy in 2008; brothers Charles and Russ; parents Charles and Clara Vollmer (nee Lindeborg). Family will receive friends 10AM until time of service at 12 Noon Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626. Per CDC guidelines social distancing will be observed. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Rev.Rick Stein and Elder Wayne DeMarco will officiate. Burial LaPorte Cemetery (Carlisle Twp.). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
