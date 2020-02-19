The Morning Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
Liliana Myla Sanchez

Liliana Myla Sanchez Obituary
Liliana Myla Sanchez, 7 years old, of Elyria, formerly of Boca Raton, FL, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family after a nine-month battle with brain cancer (DIPG). She was born July 11, 2012 to parents, Joshua Sanchez and Jamie Davis. Liliana loved her school friends. She attended Prospect Elementary School and was a proud 2nd grader. She also attended The Goddard School as a pre-schooler where she was affectionately called the "spicy peanut." Liliana was feisty, spunky, sassy, witty and funny. She was really tough, fast, loved Wonder Woman, painting her nails, Pokemon, LEGO, coloring and crafts. She loved nature and all of the animals in it. She was never one to judge and made everyone feel loved. Liliana wanted to be a veterinarian, an engineer and a "colorer." She never complained during her entire sickness and her daily "To Do" list consisted of "snuggle, chill out and snuggle some more." She is survived by her beloved parents, Joshua Sanchez and Jamie Davis; her best friend and brother, Makai; her Maga, Wendy Phelps; Papaw and Zsa Zsa, Mark Davis and Marie Veninshek; Mimi and Grandpa, Maria and Richard Sanchez; great-grandparents, Dottie Phelps and Donna Brown; aunts and uncles, Nicholas Davis, Portia Miller, Alexa Plantado, Michael Sanchez (Stacy) and Rachel Cotto (Juan Miguel); cousins, Miles, Gianna, Aiden, Lincoln, Matthias, Carmen, Ninna, Maddie, Regan, Emma, Madison, and Lucas, as well as a host of other cousins. She is preceded in death by her great-uncle, Lucas Del Valle; great-grandparents, Jose and Carmen Del Valle, Kathleen and Alvin Davis and Richard Phelps. Friends may call Saturday, February 22, 2020 for a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Private services will be held. You are invited to view some of Liliana's journey at: Instagram (https://instagram.com/lilianawonderwarrior/); and at Facebook at (https://www.facebook.com/lilianawonderwarrior).
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
