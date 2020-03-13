|
|
Lillia B. Morris, 86, of Lorain, passed away on March 10, 2020 in The Heights Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Cleveland. She was born February 14, 1934 in Dublin, Georgia and attended Fort Valley State University in Georgia before moving to Ohio, where she lived in Lorain for over 60 years. She worked for the Lorain City School System as a teacher’s assistant for about 10 years during the 1970s, was a former employee of U.S. Steel, and a former desk clerk for Travelodge Hotels. She was a member of Greater St. Matthew A.M.E. Church in Lorain, where she served as a Sunday School Supt. and as a member of the usher board and choir. She also enjoyed helping as a missionary and being a caregiver, and her favorite color was lavender. Lillia leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Iris Hill of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, Monette Spencer of Cleveland, OH; two grandsons, Eddie Kirchner, of Parma, OH and Richard (Nancy) Kirchner, of Avon, OH; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Morris Sr.; two sons, Eddie Morris Jr. and Lonnie Dean Morris; parents, Johnnie Lee and Mabel McAfee; 11 siblings, Johnnie Mae, Molly, Mattie, John, George, Hosey, Eddie, Jimmy, Solomon, Emory, and Lizzie. Viewing hours will be Tuesday, March 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Greater St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, 1909 W 24th St., Lorain OH, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. Pastor Thomas Darden will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020