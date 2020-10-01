Lillian A. "Pumpkin” Bennett, 31, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at University Hospital of Cleveland. She was born December 2, 1988 in Elyria, Ohio and was a life-long resident of Lorain. She graduated in 2008 from Southview High School and was employed at Murray Ridge. She was a member of Point of Grace Ministries in Elyria. She was a participant in the Special Olympics in bowling and bocce ball. She enjoyed taking long walks, shopping, and spending time with her daughter. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Isabella Hammonds; her mother, Roberta M. Bennett; sisters, Callie Wood, Britiny Bennett, and DeNijah Bennett; two brothers, Demetrius Bennett and Malik Bennett; and a host of other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Bennett Jr. A walk-through public viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until private family services at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E Erie Ave, Lorain. Eulogist will be Elder Ruth Ann Pugh of Point of Grace Ministries. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. Social Distances and COVID-19 safe practices required; must wear a mask. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
