1/1
Lillian A. "Pumpkin" Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian A. "Pumpkin” Bennett, 31, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at University Hospital of Cleveland. She was born December 2, 1988 in Elyria, Ohio and was a life-long resident of Lorain. She graduated in 2008 from Southview High School and was employed at Murray Ridge. She was a member of Point of Grace Ministries in Elyria. She was a participant in the Special Olympics in bowling and bocce ball. She enjoyed taking long walks, shopping, and spending time with her daughter. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Isabella Hammonds; her mother, Roberta M. Bennett; sisters, Callie Wood, Britiny Bennett, and DeNijah Bennett; two brothers, Demetrius Bennett and Malik Bennett; and a host of other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Bennett Jr. A walk-through public viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until private family services at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E Erie Ave, Lorain. Eulogist will be Elder Ruth Ann Pugh of Point of Grace Ministries. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. Social Distances and COVID-19 safe practices required; must wear a mask. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved