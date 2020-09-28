1/2
Lillian J. (Mihelic) Keron
Lillian J. Keron (nee Mihelic), 91, of Lorain, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain. She was born January 31, 1929 in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. Lillian graduated from Lorain High School in the 1947 B class and then worked as a Key Punch Operator for five years at National Tube Company in Lorain. Later, she worked for Lorain City Schools as a cafeteria worker retiring in 1993. She was a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain. She took great pride in keeping her home meticulous. She is survived by her children, Kathy McCartney (Bruce) of Lorain, Jerry Keron (Becky) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Jeff Keron (Diana) of Amherst; grandchildren, Ryan McCartney (Jessica), Jackie Waggoner (Forrest), Mike Keron, Jason Keron (Alejandra), Natalie Keron and Nicholas Keron; step-grandchildren, Bruce McCartney (Patty), Kyle McCartney (Jamie) and Melanie Khoma (Alan); five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, George L. Keron in 2001; parents, Louis and Mary Mihelic (nee Pezderc); sisters, Marie Javor and Eleanor Stursa; and brother, Robert Mihelic. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will begin Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The Rev Craig Hovanec will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. For those unable to attend the funeral, you can watch it on the livestream at the St. Peter Parish Lorain YouTube channel. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
