Lillian Margaret Neal
Lillian Margaret Neal, 80, of Lorain passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. She was born on January 16, 1940 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to Victor and Julia (nee Flasick) Prola.Lillian worked for over 20 years at the Cancer Center as an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where she was a member of the Marion Guild.Scrapbooking, playing cards, painting, knitting, and traveling were the activities that she enjoyed.She is survived by her husband, William T. Neal; children, Jeff (Andrea) Neal, Greg (Renee) Neal, Carolyn Neal, and Kathleen (Jon) Henwood; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Joseph Prola, Frank (Debbie) Prola, and Richard (Mary) Prola.Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Julia Prola; and her brother, Victor Prola.Private family funeral services were held at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Interment took place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Lillian to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44052Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
