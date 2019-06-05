|
Lillian Matos (née Garcia), 76, of Lorain, passed away in her home, peacefully, on Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1942, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico. She came to Lorain at the age of nine.Lillian was a woman loved by all and had love for all. She was a great woman who loved God and exhibited her faith in every aspect of her life. Her family, her friends, and others knew of her generous spirit. She worked hard to provide for her family for 27 years, retiring in 2011 from Rae Ann Nursing Home in Westlake. Lillian enjoyed reading her Bible and carried it everywhere she could, especially keeping the words of The Good Book in her heart. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and special gatherings. Her family was life to her, and she was everything to them. She gave Godly advice – words of wisdom. Lillian fought the good fight to the very end and received her eternal reward with grace and patience. Even in her pain, she lifted her hands towards Heaven and praised God.Lillian will be missed by her children, Mary Jane (Mike) Gallagher, of Vero Beach, Florida, Emmanuel (Stacy) Matos, of Lorain, Robert (Trina) Matos, of Columbia Station, and Mona (Jaime) Agosto, of Lorain; brother, Frank (Nelly) Garcia, of Lorain; grandchildren, Dan, Josh, Robert Anthony, and Joseph Lee; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Juanita Garcia; brothers, Benjamin, Bienvenido, Freddie, Israel “Baby” Garcia; sister, Juana “Jenny” Rivera; and nephew, Josiah Orona. Her family will receive friends Friday, June 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. The family will also receive friends Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 am at House of Praise International Church at 4321 Elyria Ave., Lorain. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00am. Rev. Joel Orona of United by Grace Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019