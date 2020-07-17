Lillie F. Quan, age 92, of Lorain, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mrs. Quan made her career as a Chemist, working at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was a 65-year member of the American Chemical Society. She and her late husband enjoyed ballroom dancing and were Gold Medal Ballroom Dance recipients. She is survived by her children, Dr. Janice A. (Ralph Upchurch) Quan, Dr. Walter (Francine) Quan Jr., and Dr. Kara J. (Chris Homola) Quan; grandchildren, Emily Blanton, Jessica Blanton, Kyle Quan, Wesley Quan, and Andrew Homola. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Walter W. Quan, in 2014. Private family funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Lillie to the North Olmsted United Methodist Church, 4600 Dover Center Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070.