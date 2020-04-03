|
|
Lilly M. Krebs, 84 years of age, and a longtime resident of Lorain passed away Thursday, April 1, 2020, at the Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a full and meaningful life. Lilly was born October 16, 1935 in Amherst, Ohio and was raised in the South Amherst area for 59 years before moving to Lorain in 1994. Lilly graduated from South Amherst High School with the class of 1953. She was a lifetime member of St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst where she could often be found volunteering as a Sunday School teacher, serving with the Women's Guild and Goodwill Workers. Lilly also loved to serve her community. She was a member of Royal Neighbors, WHO Club and volunteered at the Amherst Historical Society and the Stephen Ministry. Lilly was employed as a bookkeeper at the former EST Bank for 44 years before retiring. She also worked part-time at Hearthstone Nursing Home in Amherst as well as Hempel Funeral Home in Amherst as a receptionist. Lilly was very proud of her Swiss heritage visiting family in Switzerland on several occasions. Lilly leaves behind a community of relationships that will mourn her absence. Private memorial services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on April 7, 2020. at 12:00 noon by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Paul Eaton will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst, OH 44001. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2020