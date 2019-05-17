|
Linda A. Karney (née Jones) passed away at Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida on April 10, 2019. She was born April 23, 1948 in Lorain, Ohio and attended the Firelands school system.She received a Bachelor of Education from Bowling Green University and worked in Special Education. Linda and David J. Karney started their fulfilling life together after marriage on August 2, 1969 at St. Ladislaus Church in Lorain. They resided in Amherst. Linda took great pride in the dream home she and Dave designed and helped build.Linda began her teaching career at St. Ladislaus school, moved to St. John in Lorain and finished her career at Amherst Exempted Schools. She retired in 2009. After retiring, Linda prided herself on her cooking and further developed her culinary skills. She always sought to broaden her repertoire, both with recipes and kitchen gadgets. In retirement, Linda and Dave enjoyed camping in their RV. They regularly visited Pymatuning State Park for many years. Later they escaped the winter snows for Florida, where they enjoyed sunny campsites on the beaches. Linda loved all her time in Florida, with the Keys being her favorite places to explore. Linda and Dave built a lot of good memories there together, whether they were "seeing the sights" or just hanging out at the beach. Linda loved to explore new areas even on a kayak! She knew a lot about birds and observed them and other wildlife while traveling, and loved sharing her photos and travel stories with family and friends. Linda could always be found on her iPad. (Her son has no doubt that's what she's doing in heaven!) She used it to play games to keep her mind sharp, to keep in touch with distant friends that she met during camping trips over the years, and to monitor current news and events. She had an excellent vocabulary and favored online word games, where she was a frequent champ. She always had a good sense of humor. She shared her love of life with others through her actions and her generosity - with family, friends and strangers. Linda paid attention to details, believing the small things mattered as much as the big ones. She was known affectionately as the list-maker, for her ability to organize any situation, whether professional or personal. Linda is survived by her husband, David, of Amherst; son, Jason, of Westlake; and daughter, Jennifer, of Amherst. She is also survived by her brothers, Ken Jones, of Brownhelm; Bob Jones, of Oahu, Hawaii; and Tom Jones, of Vermillion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Anne Jones; and her brothers, Dick and Terry Jones. A memorial mass for Linda will be held May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Joseph Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, followed by prayers at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N Ridge Rd. W, Lorain.) Those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to visit the chapel between 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 18, 2019