Linda A. (Romanski) O'Donnell Obituary
Linda A. O'Donnell (nee Romanski), 72, of Elyria, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her daughter's home after a lengthy illness. She was born April 25, 1947, in Lorain, and had been an Elyria resident for the past 50 years, moving from Lorain. Linda worked for Sears and Roebuck, Elyria, for 30 years, retiring in 2013. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She took pleasure spending time with her pets, taking walks with her dogs at Bur Oak Park, and appreciated nature, especially the sound of the birds. She is survived by her daughters, Bre (Dennis) Hedges, of Elyria, and Kallie (Jason) Sukey, of Amherst; and her grandchildren, Ana, Ian, and Keaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wanda (nee Rybrczyk) Romanski; brother, Edward "Butch" Romanski; and her sister, Wanda Jean Minnich. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 10, 2019
