|
|
Linda A. Parker, age 77, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a sudden illness. She was born on October 23, 1942 in Cowen, West Virginia to Lonnie A. and Mary Maxine (nee Sutton) Perrine. She was a 1959 graduate of Cowen High School. Linda worked as a bus driver for the Amherst Schools for 15 years and as a Canteen Manager at the American Legion Post 30. She was also the co-owner of the Rainbow Restaurant in Amherst. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, a life member of the American Legion Post 30, where she served as the President of the Auxiliary for 12 years, the Amherst Eagles, Lorain Amvets, Lorain Moose Lodge, and a life member of the Amherst VFW. Linda also did volunteer work at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Sandusky and was also involved with Girls State with the American Legion. She was a dedicated Browns fan and enjoyed bowling, playing softball and bingo, dancing and listening to music, going to casinos and traveling, especially cruises. Linda loved cooking with her family and grandchildren. Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald B. Parker; daughters, Kimberley (John) Guelker, of S. Amherst, and Crystal (Jayson) Casselman; grandchildren, Cortney Guelker, Shay Parker, Mathew Guelker, David Bromley, and Kaela Casselman; siblings, Brenda Brock, of Lorain, Darlene Murray, of Vermilion, Pamela Deichler, of Wellington, David Weese, of Wakeman, Marlen Dennison, of Oberlin, Libby Hammond, of Norwalk, Dick Weese, of Vermilion, Rondale Weese, of Wakeman, and Frank Weese, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie A. Perrine and Mary Maxine Weese. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Interment will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, Ohio 44270. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 10, 2020