1/1
Linda Diane Hawthorne
1952 - 2020
Linda Diane Hawthorne, 68, of Lorain, Ohio transitioned into heavenly rest Saturday July 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born January 21, 1952 in El Dorado, Arkansas before moving to Ohio at an early age. Linda was employed by Cracker Barrel and Home Instead Senior Care until her time of death. She enjoyed watching westerns and basketball (particularly the Golden State Warriors), dancing, music and spending quality time with family and friends.Linda leaves to cherish her beloved son Brandon Hawthorne, siblings Daris Williams (Lettie), Dwight Williams (Lenora), Owen Williams Jr., Michael Williams, Michelle Williams-Gilchrist, Stephanie Blair (Oscar), Jarray Williams (Kaykay), Cynthia Williams (Thomas), Regina Williams-Broadnax, Garland ‘Perry” Williams(Wilma) Annette Williams; 5 loving grandchidren; only surviving aunt Florence Heath; special daughter Kisha Jackson; best friend and sister Edna Johnson and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother Flossie Whitfield, father Owen Williams Sr., son Johnny Hawthorne Jr. and brothers James Williams Sr., Terry Williams Sr. and Leo Williams.Services gave been entrusted to Brown & Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday July 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Brown & Robinson is located at 2652 Broadway Ave Lorain, Oh 44052. Funeral services for immediate family will be Friday July 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown & Robinson Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
