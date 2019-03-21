|
|
Linda L. Kurianowicz (nee Kennelley), age 70, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, following a short illness.Born August 6, 1948, in Elyria, she moved to Lorain in the 1950’s. Linda graduated from Lorain High School in 1966 and attended Lorain County Community College.She worked in food service and as a cashier for Aramark at the Ford Assembly Plant in Avon Lake for 13 years, retiring in 2013. Prior to this, she worked at Angelica in Lorain as a receptionist for 10 years. Linda was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Lorain. She enjoyed word searches, watching wrestling and the ID Discovery Channel and she especially loved spending time with her granddaughter. Surviving are her daughters, Tracy (Michael) Ames of Ocala, Florida and Tina (Joseph) McEwen of Lorain; a granddaughter, Teagun; and a sister, Kimberly (Kelly) Morrow of Amherst. She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Roger, in 1987. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, where closing prayers will be Monday at 10:00 a.m., followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain. Rev. John C. Retar, pastor of St. Francis Cabrini Parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2019