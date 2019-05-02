|
Linda M. Jones (nee Taylor), age 57 of Lorain, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.She was a 1980 graduate of Lorain High School and lived most of her life in Lorain. She most recently worked for Good Will Industries in Amherst. Linda was a member of the Friends of Lorain County Metro Parks and enjoyed volunteering for them during the holidays. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends, and rescue pets, and working in her yard, especially with her beautiful flower gardens.Linda is survived by her loving mother, Helen Weaver; sister, Sharon Taylor; and aunt, Brenda Driver.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Marie Driver; father, Walter Taylor; step-father, Ralph Weaver; brother, Walter Taylor, Jr.; and uncles, Randall and Ronald Driver.Private arrangements are being handled.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 3, 2019