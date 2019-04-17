Home

Linda Marie Vickers, 67, of Lorain, gained her wings Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lake Pointe Health Center surrounded by her family.Linda was born November 15, 1951 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and had lived in Lorain County most of her life. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1971. She was a former member of Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church in Elyria, Ohio where she served as Church Clerk.Linda enjoyed word search puzzles, bingo, and watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs.She will be sadly missed by her brother, Sam Vickers Jr., and sister, Diane (Landry) Simmons of Elyria; an uncle, Joe (Frieda) Jackson Jr. of Hillsboro, Ohio, and her Lake Pointe Health Center family.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Essie Vickers; brothers, Harry and Dennis Vickers; grandparents, Joe and Ezell Jackson.Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at Second Baptist Church, 427 Chapman Lane, Elyria, with Rev. Carl P. Small, Pastor, officiating. Minister Pam Hopkins will be the Eulogist. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
