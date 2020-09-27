Linda Podwalny passed away Sept. 11, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California.Linda was born May 9, 1948 in Buffalo, New York to Arthur and Francella Fox and moved to Lorain, Ohio as a child.Linda graduated from Lorain High School in 1966. Linda married Robert (Bob) Podwalny and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, eventually moving to Brentwood, California.While in Orinda, Linda and Bob adopted their sons Daniel and Robert. While raising her two sons, Linda also became the godmother to Kelle and Marc Pereira. Linda worked as a Teaching Assistant and a receptionist at her church. When she was not raising children or working, Linda was caring for her beautiful garden or spending time with the "Hallmark Girls" who were her closest friends.Linda was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Podwalny and is survived by her two sons, Daniel and Robert, her grandchildren Kayla, Lily, Lincoln, Evan and Emma and nine nieces and nephews.



