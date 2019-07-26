Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Quinones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Quinones


1958 - 2014
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Quinones In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of Our Sister
LINDA QUINONES
January 10, 1958 - July 26, 2014

They said there is a reason
They said that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way I feel
For no one knows the heartache
That lies behind my smile
No one knows how many times
I have broken down and cried
I want to tell you something
So there won't be any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.

Till we meet on the other side,

Your Always Brothers & Sisters
FOR ETERNITY
Guillermo, Osvaldo, Sonia, Zulma, William, Nancy & Irma
Published in www.morningjournal.com on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.