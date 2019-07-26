|
|
In Loving Memory Of Our Sister
LINDA QUINONES
January 10, 1958 - July 26, 2014
They said there is a reason
They said that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way I feel
For no one knows the heartache
That lies behind my smile
No one knows how many times
I have broken down and cried
I want to tell you something
So there won't be any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.
Till we meet on the other side,
Your Always Brothers & Sisters
FOR ETERNITY
Guillermo, Osvaldo, Sonia, Zulma, William, Nancy & Irma
Published in www.morningjournal.com on July 26, 2019