Linda S. (Molnar) Edwards

Linda S. (Molnar) Edwards Obituary
Linda S. Edwards (nee Molnar), 71, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mercy-New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, following a long illness. Mrs. Edwards was born in Lorain on December 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Alex and Laura (Rinkowski) Molnar. She was a graduate of Lorain High School and Bowling Green State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. For 31 years, Mrs. Edwards taught elementary education in the Lorain City School district, retiring in 2001. Following her retirement from teaching, she worked as a bartender at Rosewood Place. Mrs. Edwards was a member of the Lorain Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, the National Education Association, and the Northeast Ohio Teachers Association. She enjoyed gardening, time with family, cooking, and collecting cookbooks. She had a deep love of animals and supported animal welfare organizations. She was known for her kind and generous heart. She is survived by her sister, Laura M. Farley, of Lorain; her niece, Lisa Ehman (Ron), of Amherst, and their children; and her nephew, David Farley, of Lorain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Mark Edwards. Per her request there will be no public services. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to either The Friendship Animal Protective League, Oasis Animal Shelter, or the . The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals assisted the family with the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
