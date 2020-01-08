|
Linda S. Steinberg (nee Anuskiewicz), age 63, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2019 at Palm Bay Hospital, Palm Bay, Florida. She was born January 20, 1956, in Lorain, where she lived for many years until moving to Florida later in life. She worked for a Union, setting up various trade shows and conventions. Linda was an avid Cleveland Browns fan who enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Ryan Steinberg and Ashley Steinberg; brothers, Randy Anuskiewicz, Norbert Anuskiewicz, Robert Anuskiewicz and John Anuskiewicz; and sisters, Mary Jo Asbury and Jane Tully. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Josephine (nee Malinowski) Anuskiewicz; brothers, Edward Anuskiewicz Jr. and Ronald Anuskiewicz; and sister, Jean Dean. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 9, 2020