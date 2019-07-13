|
|
Linda S. Tony, age 69, of Lorain, passed away at Avon Place in the early morning hours of Thursday July 11, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born in Lorain on May 2, 1950 and was a 1968 graduate of Admiral King High School. Following her graduation, Linda completed training as a radiology technician and worked in that capacity at the former St. Joseph Hospital.In her free time she enjoyed darts, babysitting her nieces and nephews, and solving all types of puzzles; in addition, she was an avid reader who had a special interest in novels.Survivors include her brother, Stanley Tony, Jr. of Sheffield Township; sisters, Patricia (Whitey) Vargo of Amherst Township and Kathryn (Dale) Luczkowski of Lorain. Linda also leaves six nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Tony, Sr.; mother, Kathleen (nee Flanagan) Tony; and sister, Lori Tony.Graveside services will take place privately at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Contributions in Linda’s memory are encouraged to either Avon Place – 32900 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011 or Bella Care Hospice – 5000 Rockside Rd., Suite 150, Independence, OH 44131.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, Lorain. To share your memories and condolences with the Tony Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019