Linda Sue Snodgrass (nee Hatfield), 68, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 3, 1951 in Newtown, WV and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years, moving from WV. Linda received her preschool certification from Lorain Community College and worked as preschool teacher and day care provider since 1992. She had worked at Harbourtown Day Nursery and Preschool, Miss Ann's Day Nursery, Lorain, Little People's Palace, Lorain, and St. Mary Church, Vermilion. She was a member of the Vermilion Athletic Booster Club since 1987 and made many picture buttons for student athletes. She was a past member of Christian Life Church, Lorain and enjoyed cross-stitch and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Lee Snodgrass; son, Michael (Amy) Auxier, of Elizabethtown, KY; brother, Carl (Georgia) Clarksburg, of WV; step-brothers, Bill McCoy, Lewis McCoy, and Tim McCoy; and her step-sisters, Ethel Hatfield, Jean Hatfield, Bonnie Bowen, Linda Williams, and Alene Dodson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chalmers Hatfield and Vada Hatfield McCoy; and her step-father, Elcane McCoy. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Friends may also call Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Chambers Funeral Home, Rt. 49 Hatfield Bottom, Matewan, WV 25678. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chambers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Williamson, WV. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Vermilion Athletic Boosters Club, 1250 Sanford Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 26, 2019