Linda Wyatt (nee Kunz), 76, of Westlake, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. She enjoyed working for over 30 years at Duck Tape World Headquarters in Avon in the customer service department. She loved her job and everything was "Ducky" to her! Linda was a devoted Christian, with Grace Baptist Church in North Ridgeville being her church home for the past several years. She loved to serve, especially with the "Sunshine Class" (special needs ministry) and always brought her own sunshine with her wherever she went. Affectionately known as "Grandma Linda" by many, she always had a smile and words of encouragement, and yes, the never-ending plays on words never failed to escape her lips! Linda adored her family and heartily cheered on the Browns at every opportunity. She was a die-hard fan! She loved to lovingly tease and joke with friends and family and her mastery of words never failed to bring a smile as she was an expert at making hilarious puns and clever plays-on-words. Linda is survived by her children, Timothy Hawkins (Tami); Katherine Demyan, Gordon Hawkins (Jennifer), Leonard Hawkins, and Heather Hawkins; and grandchildren, Lilly Tupa, Amanda and Nicholas Demyan, Nikki Baum, and Kylie Ackerman. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Loretta Kunz; brother, George Kunz; and her first born daughter, Lorinda Tupa. Please join the family for a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, September 7 at noon at the Grace Baptist Church, 38079 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019