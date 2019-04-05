|
Lisa Ann Campana (nee Finizza), age 56, wife of Michael, devoted mother of Cara, Dina, Gianna, and Michael Jr., cherished grandmother of Olivia, loving daughter of Theodore and Betty (nee Di Franco) Finizza, sister of Laura Knight (Jeff) and Leslie Molinari (Robert), loving aunt, granddaughter of the following deceased, Carl and Pasqua Di Franco, Tony and Clara Finizza. Interment Private. Family and Friends are invited to gather for Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gregory the Great Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1545 S. Green Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2019