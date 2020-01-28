|
Lloyd "Unk" Fairley Jr., 53, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center shortly after being diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. He was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1966 in Lorain, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Lorain. Lloyd graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1985, where he was an avid basketball player (known as “Free”) and choir member. He was employed by MPW Industrial Services as an Industrial Service Technician until 2012 after a serious accident ended his employment. Lloyd was very passionate about giving unjudgmental and genuine love to EVERYONE he met. He especially loved spending time with his children and their friends, grandson, all his family members and friends attending various outings or just hanging out. He was very loyal to his family and friends, he made them all feel special and like they were number one (they all argued over who was his favorite). He absolutely loved cooking and creating his signature dishes “Lloyd’s Taste of Flavor the Flavorizer” for everyone. He never wanted to sell his food no matter how many people begged him to go into business, he just simply loved watching people enjoy his creations. He was known for cooking full course meals no matter what time of the day/night it was. Lloyd absolutely loved and was adamant about playing the lottery and scratch-off tickets of all types daily. He even started his grandson playing scratch-offs. Lloyd loved cracking jokes and picking with everyone. He enjoyed dressing in the latest fashions and would change clothes about five times a day until he got it right. He also enjoyed getting dressed and going out dancing with his wife. Lloyd enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to music, dancing, rapping, playing cards, and watching movies especially karate shows (that he would watch loudly at 3 a.m. in the morning). Lloyd leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Rochelle Fairley; daughters, Raven Fairley and Raesheen Fairley, both of Lorain; grandson, Prince Micheal (MJ) Bolden Jr. of Lorain; dog, Princess Sugar; god-children, Demetria Lee, Marcella McClinton, Princeton Perry, Arainna Frost, and Zaria Ransom, all of Lorain; sisters, Thelma (Zachary) Anderson of Montgomery, Alabama, Lillie Fairley, Sally (Gregory) Fairley- Kimmey, Georgianna (Terry) Holloway, and Jackie Fairley, all of Lorain; step-sisters, Amy Mitchell-Brokken of Columbus and Ginger Mitchell-Vedda of Avon Lake; aunts, Mary Gilchrist, Eileen Epps of Lorain, Fannie Young-Lester of Akron, and Alberta Epps of Berea; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Epps and Zelma Fairley; step-parents, Benjamin and Virginia Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Elijah and Lilly Young and Will and Sally Epps; brother, Sol Fairley; sister, Coretta Fairley; uncles, Jack Young, Floyd Epps, and Vincent Epps; aunts, EvaMay McNeill, Bernice Robinson, Orabell Chambers, Dorothy Hayes, Evelyn Stevens, and Resna Cheers; nephews, Marcelle Bailey, Lamont Jackson, and Renaldo Collins; and niece, LaToya Fairley. Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Church on the North Coast, 4125 North Leavitt Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Church on the North Coast. Apostle Charles Howard of God’s Kingdom will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Repast Dinner Celebration (1:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.): Heritage Presbyterian Church Hall, 515 North Leavitt Road; Amherst, OH 44001. Arrangements Entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH 44052; (440) 244-1831. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020