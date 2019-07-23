The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Lloyd L. Aufdenkamp


1931 - 2019
Lloyd L. Aufdenkamp Obituary
Lloyd L. Aufdenkamp, age 88, of Avon Lake, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sara (nee Radcliff) and the late Carol (nee Schenck); loving father of Cathy Nehila and Anna Aufdenkampe-Rossman (Michael); devoted grandfather of Keith and Amanda Nehila. Lloyd was a long-time member of the Anchor Church, past Master of Masonic Lodge 725, and member of the Lorain County Shriners and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was an Army veteran of four years, stationed in Germany. Lloyd was an employee of B.F. Goodrich for over 40 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Avon, OH. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 24, 2019
