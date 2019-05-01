|
|
Lloyd P. “Pete” Liles, age 76, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, following a short illness. Born October 28, 1942 in Ione, Washington, he lived in New York before moving to Elyria in 1966. He has been a resident of Sheffield Lake since 1972. He graduated from Clarence Central High School, Clarence, New York in 1960, and then served in the United States Air Force, stationed mostly in Spain, serving as a weatherman technician. Pete worked in quality control and retired as a product transporter at B.F. Goodrich/PolyOne, retiring in 2000 after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Amvets Post 55, American Legion Post 211 and attended Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Lorain. Pete enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He especially loved laughing and drinking with family, friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Anna (nee Hastings); his daughter, Cara (Jason) Liles-Baker of Shaker Heights; sons, Scott (Shari) Liles of Sheffield Lake and Troy Liles of Elyria; grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, Elijah, and Emery; and his childhood friend, James Burrill of Sheffield Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd D. and Grace (nee Sneed) Liles; and sisters, Lela Meiser, Claudia Sherry, and Berthie Schag. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of parastas at 6:30 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Fr. Basil Stoyka, will officiate. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019