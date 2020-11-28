Lois J. Hartsel (nee Gardlock), 80, of Avon, formerly of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Lois was born July 5, 1940 to Chester and Marion (nee McClintock) Gardlock in Oil City, PA.Lois served her country in the United Stated Merchant Marine and was a faithful member of the Avon Lake United Church of Christ.Lois was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 167, where she earned her degree in the Academy of Friendship and served as Senior Regent in 1993-1994.Lois enjoyed her time being a member of the Red Hat Society and the Federation of Democratic Women. Her hobbies included writing poetry, singing and going to casinos. She loved to cook and bake as well.Surviving to cherish Lois’ memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Loren; children Lorna Cabot (James) of Avon Lake, Lanene Meslat (Mohammad) of Westlake, Loretta J. Lambert (Steven) of Fairview Park and Loren F. Hartsel Jr. of Avon; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and sisters Emma J. Good of Panama City, FL and Carol A. Weitzel of Athens, WVProceeded in death by her parents, son Lee Edward Hartsel and sister Elaine L. Skorvanick.Family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Busch Funeral Home 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral service will follow at 1pm. Officiant will be the Rev. Beau Dansizen. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Garden.440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com