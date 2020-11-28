1/1
Lois J. (Gardlock) Hartsel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Hartsel (nee Gardlock), 80, of Avon, formerly of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Lois was born July 5, 1940 to Chester and Marion (nee McClintock) Gardlock in Oil City, PA.Lois served her country in the United Stated Merchant Marine and was a faithful member of the Avon Lake United Church of Christ.Lois was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 167, where she earned her degree in the Academy of Friendship and served as Senior Regent in 1993-1994.Lois enjoyed her time being a member of the Red Hat Society and the Federation of Democratic Women. Her hobbies included writing poetry, singing and going to casinos. She loved to cook and bake as well.Surviving to cherish Lois’ memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Loren; children Lorna Cabot (James) of Avon Lake, Lanene Meslat (Mohammad) of Westlake, Loretta J. Lambert (Steven) of Fairview Park and Loren F. Hartsel Jr. of Avon; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and sisters Emma J. Good of Panama City, FL and Carol A. Weitzel of Athens, WVProceeded in death by her parents, son Lee Edward Hartsel and sister Elaine L. Skorvanick.Family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Busch Funeral Home 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral service will follow at 1pm. Officiant will be the Rev. Beau Dansizen. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Garden.440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved