Lois M. (Pozega) Lavonn, 88, of Norwalk, died on November 25, 2020 at Gaymont Nursing Center in Norwalk. She was born on August 15, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. Lois lived most of her life in Lorain County except for a 10-year period where she resided in Venice, FL before returning to Ohio. Lois loved her family more than life itself. While growing up she worked extremely hard to provide a good life. She was an excellent cook and baker. She made the best pizzas, spaghetti sauce and meatballs, nut rolls and root beer floats. She made life fun for her family, filling their lives with memories of laughter at the kitchen table and music in the air. Some of her favorite artists were Jerry Vale, Johnny Mathis, Marvin Gaye, and Bob Seger. She was the best mother anyone could ask for and for that, the family is thankful and feels beyond blessed. Survivors include her children, Mark (Gayle) Lavonn of Greenville, SC, Deborah (Dennis) Rosso of Amherst, OH, Michelle (Tom) Beck of Norwalk, OH, Greg (Kitti) Lavonn of Lorain, OH and Suzi (Bob) Perry of Greer, SC; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and her sister, Karen Skinner of Willoughby, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Lavonn, and mother, Rose Pozega. In keeping with Lois's wishes she will be cremated.