Loren H. Schultz


1945 - 2019
Loren H. Schultz Obituary
Loren H. Schultz, 74, of New London, died at Cleveland University Hospital on August 27, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1945, in Amherst, Ohio, to the late Raymond R. and Mary C. (Fries) Schultz. Loren served his country as part of the United States Navy, and later as part of the Air National Guard unit based out of Mansfield. Described as a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Loren cherished his family and lived life to the fullest. He was a people person and jack of all trades who loved working in his garage, gardening, backpacking, camping, traveling, painting, wallpapering, and riding and working on his motorcycles. He was a provider who was meticulous, fashionable, holistic and helpful. Loren adored his wife, Sharon, and looked forward to her cooking and baking. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Sharon (Nelson) Schultz; children, Jeff, Karen, Janice, Yavonne, Wayne, Tracy, Tricia and Gerald; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard, John, Kathy and Evonne. In addition to his parents, Loren was preceded in death by his grandson, Troy; and brothers, Ronald and Dennis. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In honor of Loren’s love for his cats, memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting:www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
