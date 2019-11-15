|
Loretta G. Hawthorne, 73, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center. Loretta was born September 22, 1946 in Louisville, Mississippi. She lived most of her life in Lorain, Ohio, where she retired from Angelica Corp. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Lorain. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching football games. Loretta will be sadly missed by her children, Alean Hawthorne, Harold Hawthorne, David Hawthorne, Cheryl Hawthorne, and Lorie Hawthorne; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her mother, Maggie M. Hawthorne; and her siblings, Annie (Curtis) Jones-Williams, Mattie Hawthorne-Nelson, Robert (Bernadette) Hawthorne; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Hawthorne; a sister, Chrystal Carter; and a brother, Johnny Hawthorne. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 16, 2019