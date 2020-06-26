Loretta Jean Raeburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Jean (Koons) Raeburn went home to be with the Lord at New Life Hospice Center on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Loretta was born December 17, 1936 to Irvin and Ivy Koons in Lorain, Ohio. Loretta married Bob Raeburn on July 17, 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2017. Loretta helped to own and manage “Ray’s Concrete” with her husband for over 40 years. She also worked for Dr. Novello in Lorain as a secretary for many years. Loretta enjoyed volunteering in the cafeteria at Open Door Christian Schools.She was a longtime member of The Church of the Open Door in Elyria, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ambassador Sunday School class there. Loretta loved spending time with her grandson, Andrew, and with many nieces and nephews and their children. She cherished many special friendships during her lifetime. Loretta and Bob often traveled to Amish Country to enjoy the shopping, hotels, and restaurants in that area. While Gospel music was a favorite of Loretta’s, she also loved listening to Willie Nelson’s music. Although she was always a Cleveland sports’ fan, she held a special place in her heart for Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. Loretta is survived by Raymond (Beth) Raeburn of Bluffton, Ohio and Ronald Raeburn of Lorain; sibling Norrene (Robert) Speckhart of Elyria; grandson Andrew Raeburn of Bluffton, Ohio; niece Laura (Clarence) Watkins of Elyria; nephews Robert (Patty) Speckhart of Lorain, Mark (Sue) Wickline of Amherst, and David Wickline of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard “Ricky” Raeburn, a granddaughter, Alexandra Raeburn, and sibling Elaine (Carl) Carlson of Lorain. Due to COVID 19 precautions, the family will receive friends, have a graveside memorial service and interment at a later date, hopefully in July 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Loretta to the American Cancer Society or to Steppin Out Missions (somissions.com)Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved