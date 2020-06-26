Loretta Jean (Koons) Raeburn went home to be with the Lord at New Life Hospice Center on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Loretta was born December 17, 1936 to Irvin and Ivy Koons in Lorain, Ohio. Loretta married Bob Raeburn on July 17, 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2017. Loretta helped to own and manage “Ray’s Concrete” with her husband for over 40 years. She also worked for Dr. Novello in Lorain as a secretary for many years. Loretta enjoyed volunteering in the cafeteria at Open Door Christian Schools.She was a longtime member of The Church of the Open Door in Elyria, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ambassador Sunday School class there. Loretta loved spending time with her grandson, Andrew, and with many nieces and nephews and their children. She cherished many special friendships during her lifetime. Loretta and Bob often traveled to Amish Country to enjoy the shopping, hotels, and restaurants in that area. While Gospel music was a favorite of Loretta’s, she also loved listening to Willie Nelson’s music. Although she was always a Cleveland sports’ fan, she held a special place in her heart for Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. Loretta is survived by Raymond (Beth) Raeburn of Bluffton, Ohio and Ronald Raeburn of Lorain; sibling Norrene (Robert) Speckhart of Elyria; grandson Andrew Raeburn of Bluffton, Ohio; niece Laura (Clarence) Watkins of Elyria; nephews Robert (Patty) Speckhart of Lorain, Mark (Sue) Wickline of Amherst, and David Wickline of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard “Ricky” Raeburn, a granddaughter, Alexandra Raeburn, and sibling Elaine (Carl) Carlson of Lorain. Due to COVID 19 precautions, the family will receive friends, have a graveside memorial service and interment at a later date, hopefully in July 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Loretta to the American Cancer Society or to Steppin Out Missions (somissions.com)Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.