Loretta Wyneski


1927 - 2019
Loretta Wyneski Obituary
Loretta Wyneski, 91, of Lorain, OH, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in Lorain, OH.
She was born in Lorain, OH, on December 16, 1927, to her loving parents, Walter and Josephine Czarney. Loretta graduated from Lorain High School.
She married Rudy Wyneski on April 23, 1949 and they raised their two children together, Denise and Ken. She was a member of Nativity B.V.M. Parish in Lorain, where she served as past President of the Altar and Rosary Society and past President of P.T.U. Loretta was also an active member of PLAV Drill Team.
She worked at Commodity Cleaners, George Canalas, and she was an office manager at K-Mart, where she retired in 1995. She enjoyed baking, traveling and she was a great cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise (John “Jack”) Meindl; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wyneski; grandchildren, Kristen (Dr. Matthew) Duncan and Dr. Matthew (Dr. Holly) Wyneski; and five great-grandchildren, Kurt, Cassandra, Brandt, Megan, and Allison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Josephine Czarney; husband, Rudy Wyneski, in 1969; son, Dr. Ken Wyneski, in 2017; and siblings, Michael, Genevieve, and Joan.
Private services will be held at a later date with Christian Burial services at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.
Arrangements and funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 18, 2019
