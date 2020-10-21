Mrs. Loretta Wynn of Lorain, Ohio made her transition to Heaven at University Hospital of Elyria, Ohio on October 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Loretta was born February 27, 1952 to the union of Clara and James Isley McGill in Forkland, Alabama.A walk-thru viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Carter Funeral Home, Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave. /Lorain From 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. and grave-side service will be at 11:45 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery/Lorain.Due to COVID-19 guidelines, you are required to wear a MASK and Social Distancing is a must. Funeral services and arrangements have been entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Online at carterfuneralhomeinc.com