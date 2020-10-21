1/1
Loretta Wynn
Mrs. Loretta Wynn of Lorain, Ohio made her transition to Heaven at University Hospital of Elyria, Ohio on October 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Loretta was born February 27, 1952 to the union of Clara and James Isley McGill in Forkland, Alabama.A walk-thru viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Carter Funeral Home, Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave. /Lorain From 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. and grave-side service will be at 11:45 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery/Lorain.Due to COVID-19 guidelines, you are required to wear a MASK and Social Distancing is a must. Funeral services and arrangements have been entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Online at carterfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
