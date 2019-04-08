|
|
Lori Sheridan Layl, age 61, of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away peacefully March 9th, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born December 25th, 1957 in Lorain, Ohio to Duane and Shirley (Falk) Sheridan. She was a graduate of Amherst Steele High School. She was employed by Vistra Energy where she was Corporate Coordinator - Supply Chain Diversity. Lori was a loving and kind mother, daughter, sister, friend. She enjoyed the company of her dogs, Bella and Zoe.Lori is survived by her daughter, Katy Layl, Boynton Beach, Florida, and son, Ryan Layl of Texas; mother, Shirley Sheridan of Lorain, Ohio; sisters, Vicki (John) Winzenread, Columbus, Ohio, Debbie (Rick) Merthe, Amherst, Ohio, Shelly (Joe) Jaworski, Allen, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and lifelong friend, Lori Ferraro.She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Sheridan.Special thanks for the compassionate care provided by Faith Presbyterian Hospice and OhioHealth HomeReach Hospice and the support provided by Heather Herndon-Wright and Vistra Energy.A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 5100 Ashland Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44053.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, Texas 75251 or Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 14, 2019