Louis E. "Gene" Sperko, 73 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Life Care Center of Westlake, following a lengthy illness. Louis was born December 26, 1945, in Leckrone, PA and raised in Masontown, PA until he entered the Navy. Lorain has been his home since 1970. Louis was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Lorain. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was engaged in two tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the destroyer USS Maury. He was a member of the Lorain VFW. He retired from the Ford Motor Co. as an inspector after 30 years of service and was a member of the UAW 425. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, relaxing at home with family, friends, and his dog, "Louie," and anything to do with sports cars. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Deborah Sperko (nee: Fitzpatrick); his children, Joshua (Crystal) Sperko, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Rachel (Thomas) Csincsak, of Vermilion, and Leah (Keith) Hall, of Shepherdsville, KY; four grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Samuel Csincsak, Anne Csincsak, and Colton Sperko; and many nieces and nephews. Louis was preceded in death by his grandson, Benjamin Csincsak, in 2004; his siblings, Joseph Sperko, Robert Sperko, Josephine Hewitt, and Betty Jane "Marge" Mishaik; and his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Sperko (nee: Jordan). Friends may call Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church, will officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019