Louise C. Pliszka-Nichols (nee Chozinski), age 94, of Sheffield Village, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake.Born July 10, 1924 in Lorain, Louise grew up on a farm in Sheffield Village where she was a lifelong resident. She was the perfect picture of a farm girl. When Louise began school, she only spoke Polish. She attended St. Teresa School and Brookside High School.In her free time growing up, Louise loved playing sports with the neighborhood kids. She always said she was better than the boys. Louise met her husband John ice skating on the creek by James Day Park. They quickly fell in love, got married, and had five loving children. Louise became a widow in 1960, with her oldest son being 17, and her youngest daughter only three months old.Louise’s courage in her life came from the scripture, Luke 22:42, “Not my will, but thine be done.” Through the death of two husbands and three sons, this scripture got her through the toughest times in her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Teresa of Avila Parish and the churches Altar and Rosary Society. God, Jesus, and her beloved family were the loves of her life and her strength.Louise got joy out of the simple conversations with her family. She loved going to her granddaughters sporting events and concerts. She always called her granddaughters her babies. Louise enjoyed being the mother of the entire family. Her past times included cooking and caring for her children and grandchildren.Louise’s passion was gardening and taking care of her flowers, which she passed down to her daughters and granddaughters. Louise tended to flowers that have been at her home since the family built it in the 1940’s. Louise’s values of holding family and faith close to her heart will forever remain with the ones she loved.Surviving are her daughters, Patty (Ray) Pauzuolis of Miami, FL and Theresa (Keith) Andorka of Sheffield Village; grandchildren, Paula (Brian) Clark, Maggie Andorka, Julie Andorka, Kelly (Rick) Caudill, Daniel Pliszka and Nic (Gisela) Pauzuolis; great-grandchildren, Savannah Pliszka, Liliana Pauzuolis, Faye Clark, Leann Clark and Ashton Pauzuolis; and a great-great-grandson, Jackson Vroman; a brother, Steve Chozinski of Sheffield Village; and a sister, Mary Tesmer of Avon.She was preceded in death by her first husband, John S. Pliszka, in 1960; her second husband, Lewis J. Nichols, in 1986; parents, Louis Chozinski in 1963 and Zofia (nee Nowobilski) Chozinski in 1982; sons, John Pliszka Jr. in 1973, Walter Pliszka in 1994 and Stan Pliszka in 2017; a brother, John Chozinske; and sisters, Margaret Zellers and Rose Berstling.The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 1878 Abbe Rd, Sheffield Village. Rev. John C. Retar will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Teresa Cemetery.To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019