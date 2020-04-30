Louise D. Montgomery passed away peacefully on the evening on April 28th at Norwalk Memorial Home. She lived her best life for 89 years. Louise was born on July 23, 1930, in Avon Lake, Ohio, to the late Arthur Klingshirn and Blanche Helen (Hassel) Klingshirn. She attended Avon Lake High School where she was a cheerleader and by all accounts, the life of the party. She graduated in 1948. She married Thomas N. Montgomery on November 8, 1952. Together, they raised four children, Tom, Jeff, Tim, and Anne, in Vermilion, Ohio. Louise was a wonderful mother who enjoyed time with her children. Every Sunday was spent with family at the Klingshirn family farm on Moore Road in Avon Lake. A devout Roman Catholic, she raised her children in the Catholic faith. She was a wonderful cook who, by request, always made sure to bake two cinnamon coffee cakes for the Valley View Elementary School PTO bake sale. Louise adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the time she spent with them and thoroughly spoiled them. She enjoyed vacations to Fripp Island, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Hawaii. Ever the perfectionist, Louise was an accomplished seamstress and an expert interior decorator. She especially enjoyed sewing on fine expensive fabrics. After her children were grown, Louise worked at Firelands Floors in the Vermilion and Avon Lake showrooms as an interior decorator. Louise possessed a sharp intellect and completed the Cleveland Plain Dealer crossword puzzle in pen each day. Louise always had a strong sense of adventure. She loved to ride in classic cars with her son-in-law and grandson. She was not opposed to a long, smokey burnout in a muscle car to announce her arrival at a party. Louise loved to spend time in the garage with the boys, sharing a whiskey, countless laughs, and maybe even a dirty joke. She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Montgomery and Jeffrey P. Montgomery of Louisville Kentucky, Timothy N. Montgomery of Vermilion, Ohio, and Anne (Dale) Harbert, of Norwalk, Ohio. Louise was blessed with six grandchildren, Claire, Clayton and Emily Montgomery, Lisa (Joe) Walter, Allen (Claire) and Kathryn Harbert; great-grandchildren, Sydney Walter and Eleanor Harbert. Special thanks to the dedicated caretakers at Norwalk Memorial Home and Heartland Hospice. Donations in memory of Louise can be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Paul Catholic Church. A private Catholic mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial following at Maple Grove Cemetery. A celebration of Louise’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.



