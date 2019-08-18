|
Louise E. (nee White) Sell, 82 of Westlake, formerly of Sheffield Lake and Zephyrills, FL; passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born to parents Eugene and Marion White on January 26, 1937 in Melrose, Massachusetts.Louise was a lifelong supporter and volunteer of the Lorain City Schools. She loved to travel and expanded this desire by traveling around the world three times, with China being her favorite place to visit.She is survived by her loving children: Dana Jo Harral (Ron) and Robin Hale (Robert); cherished grandchildren: Stephanie (Tom), Robert (Alex), Jessica, William, Adrienne, Thomas (Danielle) and Trisha; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Gary J. Sell, just this past April, as well as her parents.A private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. 440-933-3202. www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 19, 2019