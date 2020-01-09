|
Louise M. Saxon Tillack passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mainstreet Care Center. Louise was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 1, 1937 and moved to Lorain at an early age. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School in 1955-B. Louise was a member of St. Joseph Church in Lorain and, after its closing, attended Mass at St. Mary’s. Early in her career, she worked at Bob Beck Chevrolet in Lorain, Bendix in Elyria and Automobile Transport in Lorain. After returning to the workforce in 1975 as a single mother, she worked her way up to Branch Manager for Manpower, Inc. in Elyria and retired in 2000 after 25 years. She had some wonderful and sometimes hilarious stories about employing people on a temporary basis in Lorain County and met many friends along the way. Louise was an active businesswoman and was founding member of the Women’s Network of Lorain County, member of Lorain County Chamber of Commerce and the Steering Committee of Women of Achievement. She had been Vice President of Altrusa and prior to that was a member of Harborview Women’s Club of Lorain. Louise enjoyed playing piano and loved music, singing and gardening. She saved for a new Baldwin studio piano and purchased it on her 50th birthday. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and danced and sang as a young girl. She was a strong role model, a wonderful mother and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. She is survived by her children, Lisa Hart Lasky (John) and Thomas C. Tillack; grandchildren, William N. Hart (Jessica Vargo), Jeremy C. Tillack, and Jordan Lasky; and two great-grandchildren, Emilia and William Jr. (Liam). She was preceded in death by daughter, Laura L. Tillack in 2008; mother, Irma M. Saxon in 1989; grandmother, Mary Bors Futo in 1947; grandfather, Vendel Futo in 1965; and her father, Julius S. Saxon of Leesburg, FL in 1993. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. A gathering and luncheon to follow in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to either the family, the Friendship Animal Protective League, or the . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Louise's family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 10, 2020