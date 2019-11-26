|
Louise Maclay (nee Mayhew), 93, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Wesleyan Village under the care of the Hospice of the Western Reserve. Mrs. Maclay was born in Bowling Green, KY on November 29, 1925, the daughter of the late William T. and Elizabeth C. (nee Siddens) Mayhew. She was a graduate of the Class of 1944 B from the Lorain High School. She was a member of Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church in Lorain. Mrs. Maclay worked at the former St. Joseph Hospital and in the aircraft department of American Stove Works. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Lakeland Women's Club, Barbed Wire Buckeyes-EX POW, National Stalig 17B of WWII, Ohio EX-POW's, and the 95th Bomber Group. She enjoyed playing bridge, euchre, listening to music, and traveling. She was a socialite, enjoying being with her friends and family. Louise is survived by daughters, Diane E. (Thomas) Haglund, of Amherst, Cheryl L. (Jerry Peck) Yurch, of Lorain; grandchildren, Keri Yurch, Elaine Yurch, Timothy Haglund, Gary Haglund; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, William Carl Mayhew, of Oakridge, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Maclay, in 2000; and her son, John Gary Maclay, in 1966. She was laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Chaplain Kurt Walker, chaplain at Wesleyan Village, officiating. A Celebration of Louise's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wesleyan Village. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Valor Home, 221 West 21st Street Lorain, Ohio 44052. "Our family would like to acknowledge the superior care and loving atmosphere provided by the Wesleyan Village staff and Hospice of the Western Reserve."
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 27, 2019