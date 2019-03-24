|
Louise V. Hunker (nee Amato), age 89, of Amherst, passed away at her home while surrounded by her family and under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, on Friday, March 22, 2019.She was born on December 28, 1929, in Lorain, but lived in Amherst. She is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst.Louise took great pride in her family and loved being a wonderful wife and mother. Through her entire life, family was always the most important, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with her late husband, Marvin. She liked to go gambling and was known for being an excellent cook.She is survived by her children: Dean (Robin) Hunker, of Amherst, Randy (Jane) Hunker, of Amherst, and Cheryl (Edward) Fricke, of Colorado, her seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, with another one due any day.Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hunker, on March, 24, 2005; her parents, Ralph and Paulamina (nee DiGeronimo) Amato; and her six siblings: Violet, Dominic, Madeline, Jenny, Rudy, and Peter.The family will receive friends for her memorial Mass on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Conner, Pastor, will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Louise’s family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to their mom’s excellent and loving caregivers she had for the past 2 years; Agatha, Shelia, and Nina.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her memory to either Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053, or to St. Joseph’s Church Enhancement Fund, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio 44001.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 25, 2019