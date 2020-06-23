LuAnn Muzio, born November 16, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio. Her untimely passing from a tragic accident occurred on the morning of June 18, 2020. LuAnn’s passion was helping people. She worked as an LPN for over 30 years. LuAnn’s volunteerism with many service organizations such as St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Food Bank, and immigration ministry were examples of her boundless love, compassion, and faith. She lived life to the fullest with endless energy and enjoyed walking, yoga, cooking, dancing, wine, and travel. She loved to entertain and was always the life of any party! She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Muzio, and would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 22, 2020; and her children, Robert (Bonnie) Muzio of Michigan, Maryanne (Ernie) Vasiloff of Kentucky, Kathy (Richard) Feldkamp of Ohio, Charles Muzio Jr. of Washington, Jeanette Muzio of Colorado. Her prolific legacy lives on in her 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jeanette Haug, MaryJo (John) Dalton, John (Coletta) DiCello Jr., James (Sandy) DiCello. There will be a Resurrection Mass in her honor on Wednesday, June 24th at St. Mary’s Parish in Chandler, AZ. In lieu of flowers or gifts please send charitable donations to St. Vincent de Paul Societies (https://stmarychandler.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/StVincentdePaul), St. Mary's Parish – One Parish – Two Churches or (https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.