Lucas Marti, age 60, of Lorain, passed away May 7, 2019. Born August 19, 1958, in Bronx, New York. He moved to Lorain as a young child and graduated from Southview High School in 1977. After graduating, Lucas joined the U.S. Army, serving 20 years. During his time, he served in the Gulf War, and retired in 1998 as SFC. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones. He was also an avid Cleveland sports fan.Survivors include his daughter, Angela Marti, of Lorain; son, Lucas Marti III, of Brunswick; mother, Lydia Colón, of Lorain; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cailyn, Makena, Ciarra, Colton, Penelope, and Paxton; siblings, Samuel Colon, of Harrisburg, PA, and Jaime Marti, of Lorain. Private memorial services were held with the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 21, 2019