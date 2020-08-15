Lucile Clark (nee Hull), 95, of Vermilion, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.She was born October 23, 1924 in Amherst and she had been a life long Vermilion resident.Lucile had worked for her family's business, Hull Coal and Builder Supply Co. when she was younger.She was an active member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational where she participated in the Choir and Bell Choir. She and her husband were married in the original United Church of Christ on Main Street. She had also been a member of the Madeleine Chapter #204 O.E.S, American Legion Aux. where she had served as a past Commander, several bowling leagues, and she was a charter member of the First Ladies Golf League. Lucile's passion was playing Bridge, she played in various Bridge Leagues and won the church's league the last three years. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to WWII reunions, their condo on Lake Chautauqua, and to Venice, FL with her husband, William.She is survived by her sons, William (Linda) Clark, V of Kirtland, OH, Timothy (Sheryl) Clark of Largo, FL, Mitchel Clark of Temperance, MI, and Jonathan (Dianna) Clark of Vermilion, OH; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, William O Clark, IV in 2007; parents, Floyd and Edna "Diddy" (nee Gegenheimer) Hull; and her brother, Nelson Hull.Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Rev. Melinda Quelhorst will officiate.The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.