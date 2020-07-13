1/1
Lucinda Lohiser
Lucinda "Cindy" Lohiser (nee Crawford), 66, of Vermilion, drew her last breath and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born March 30, 1954, in McKeesport, PA, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 42 years, moving from Lorain. Cindy graduated from Admiral King High School, Lorain in 1972. She worked as a bank teller at Citibank in Lorain before becoming the secretary in the parts department at Ridge Tool. She was a past member of St. Peter's UCC, Amherst, and a member of the Church of the Open Door, Vermilion. She enjoyed boating, camping on the boat, and going to Put-In-Bay. She loved all of her pets over the years that included five cats and seven dogs. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 42 years, James Lohiser of Vermilion; sisters, Donna J. (Robert) Sabota of Beaufort, SC, and Luanne B. Crawford of Palmdale, CA; nieces, Heather Shlutz and Hillary Shlutz; and her nephews, Robert Sabota and Jeff Sabota. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles and Emily Jean (nee House) Crawford. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Riddle Funeral Home. Pastor John Jacobs will officiate. Inurnment will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society Ohio Division Inc., 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
July 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
