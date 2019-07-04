|
|
Lucy M. Costanzo, 82 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, was taken home to heaven Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.Lucy was born to the late Mike and Rose Costanzo on April 23, 1937, in South Amherst and spent her whole life in "God’s Country", South Amherst.Lucy retired as a purchasing manager from the Magic Chef Corporation. She was a lifetime member of Nativity BVM Church in South Amherst as well as a member and past president of the parish council. She was very active with volunteer work and enjoyed playing softball for 25 years. She enjoyed camping and was an avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Lucy loved her "odds and ends traveling group," but by far she treasured time spent with her family and her friends.Survivors include many beloved nieces and nephews: Cindy DelBoccio (Dennis) of Lorain, Marriane Pellittieri (Joe) of Amherst, Alexis Darin (Dee) of Amherst, Daniel Hyster (Steph) of South Amherst, David Hyster (Sally) of South Amherst, Gina Irvin (Doug) of Amherst, Phillip Richards (Cindi) of Amherst, Donn Hyster (Sandra) of South Amherst as well as her dear friends, Carol and Diane.Lucy was preceded in death by her brothers: Nick, Anthony, and Angelo Costanzo; her sisters: Mary Standen, Julia Adams, Ruth Richards, and Bertha Hyster; and her parents, Mike and Rose Costanzo (nee: Blanco).Friends may call Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recitation at 7:30 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 333 South Lake St., South Amherst Ohio 44001. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor, pastor of St. Joseph / Nativity BVM Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the landscape committee at Nativity BVM Church, 333 South Lake St., South Amherst, OH 44001.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 5, 2019