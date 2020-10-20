Lue Frances (nee Thomas) Clark, 84, of Lorain, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.Ms. Clark was born September 17, 1936 in Helena, Arkansas to the late James Thomas and Princella Thomas-Murray. She lived in Lorain for over 65 years. She accepted Christ as a young girl and was baptized in Boyle, MS. She was a member of Living Word Church of Lorain.Ms. Clark was a very kind, caring, and loving woman. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Her favorite past times were bingo and playing games. She always looked forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to spend time with her children and grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are six daughters and two sons-in-law: Shirley (Harry Jennings) Glover, Kimberly Denise Pruitt, Berdell Franklin, April Franklin, all of Lorain; Ava Morgan of Cleveland, Ohio and Yolanda (Larry) Dockery of Fredericksburg, VA; five sons and one daughter-in-law: Richard Thomas Sr, Allen Wayne Pruitt, Demetrius Pruitt, Roderick (Annette) Franklin & Darius Franklin, all of Lorain; one sister and brother-in-law, Dianer (Eugene) Seals of Boyle, MS; step-children: Mary Stewart, Ivan Clark, Kimberly (Michael) Cosom, Donna (Elvin) Hughes and William Milton Clark; 57 grandchildren; a host of great and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.Ms. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Clark; daughters: Cynthia and Lovetta Pruitt; a step-son, Stanford Clark; her parents, James Thomas and Princella (nee Bradley) Murray; and a sister, James Ella Thomas.A walk-through viewing will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10AM until time of a private family service at 11AM at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave in Lorain. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Social Distances and COVID-19 safe practices required; must wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
