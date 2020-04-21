|
Luetta M. Mosley (nee Hale), age 75, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a long illness.Luetta was born in Lorain, April 29, 1944 to the late Luther W. and Helen L. (nee Kokinda) Hale. She was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1962. During her working years, Luetta was a secretary at the former Bredero Price, Standard Pipe Division and then went on to work as a bookkeeper at the former Golden Acres Lorain County Nursing Home. Luetta was a collector of dolls, mostly Barbie's, vintage jewelry, angels, and old Blue Onion plates. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Jennings Ray Mosley; step-children, Brenda (Tom) Lindenberger of Huron, Glenna Fields (Ray Cantelli) of Sandusky, Gary (Shelly) Mosley of Bellevue, Jo Ann Mosley of Bellevue; eleven grandchildren and twenty seven great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Luetta was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Abby.Private graveside service will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020