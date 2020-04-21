Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Resources
More Obituaries for Luetta Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luetta M. Mosley


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luetta M. Mosley Obituary
Luetta M. Mosley (nee Hale), age 75, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a long illness.Luetta was born in Lorain, April 29, 1944 to the late Luther W. and Helen L. (nee Kokinda) Hale. She was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1962. During her working years, Luetta was a secretary at the former Bredero Price, Standard Pipe Division and then went on to work as a bookkeeper at the former Golden Acres Lorain County Nursing Home. Luetta was a collector of dolls, mostly Barbie's, vintage jewelry, angels, and old Blue Onion plates. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Jennings Ray Mosley; step-children, Brenda (Tom) Lindenberger of Huron, Glenna Fields (Ray Cantelli) of Sandusky, Gary (Shelly) Mosley of Bellevue, Jo Ann Mosley of Bellevue; eleven grandchildren and twenty seven great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Luetta was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Abby.Private graveside service will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -