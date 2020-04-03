Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Gonzalez Obituary
Luis Gonzalez, 70 years of age, and a resident of Lorain passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1949, in Melilla, Spain. Luis had made his home in Lorain for over 40 years. He was employed at Lorain and Avon Ford Plant for 35 years. Luis served in the Spanish Navy. He loved helping people doing special requests for family and friends expecting nothing in return. Luis will be remembered as a loving father husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies included boating, fishing, and motorcycling. He enjoyed working with his hands and could do anything he set his mind to. Survivors include his wife, Josefa Maria Gonzalez (nee: Manzano); his daughters, Mary C. Gonzalez and Josephine O'Bryan (Donald), both of Lorain; his grandchildren, Carmen M. Firestone and Gracelyn Marie O'Bryan; his siblings, Miguel Gonzalez of Lorain, Enriqueta Gonzalez of Spain and Maria Dzubak (Raymond) of Polk City, Florida, Amelia Gonzalez, Mariloli Gonzalez, and Rosario Gonzalez, all of Spain. He was preceded in death by his brother, Miguel; and his parents, Teodormiro and Maria Gonzalez (nee: Lopez). Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on April 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Aaron Webb, pastor of Beacon Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -