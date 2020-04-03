|
Luis Gonzalez, 70 years of age, and a resident of Lorain passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1949, in Melilla, Spain. Luis had made his home in Lorain for over 40 years. He was employed at Lorain and Avon Ford Plant for 35 years. Luis served in the Spanish Navy. He loved helping people doing special requests for family and friends expecting nothing in return. Luis will be remembered as a loving father husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies included boating, fishing, and motorcycling. He enjoyed working with his hands and could do anything he set his mind to. Survivors include his wife, Josefa Maria Gonzalez (nee: Manzano); his daughters, Mary C. Gonzalez and Josephine O'Bryan (Donald), both of Lorain; his grandchildren, Carmen M. Firestone and Gracelyn Marie O'Bryan; his siblings, Miguel Gonzalez of Lorain, Enriqueta Gonzalez of Spain and Maria Dzubak (Raymond) of Polk City, Florida, Amelia Gonzalez, Mariloli Gonzalez, and Rosario Gonzalez, all of Spain. He was preceded in death by his brother, Miguel; and his parents, Teodormiro and Maria Gonzalez (nee: Lopez). Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on April 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Aaron Webb, pastor of Beacon Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2020